Fire breaks out at industrial park in Fulton, one person injured

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — According to Wheeling fire officials, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in Fulton on Wednesday night.

Philip Stahl, Wheeling Public Information Officer, says the fire started at 7:04 P.M. Wheeling Fire Department was on scene, and said the fire was out shortly after 8PM.

One person was injured and was taken to Wheeling Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Motorists were forced to use National Road and go up Big Wheeling Hill to avoid the area.

