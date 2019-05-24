Fire crews called to Wheeling funeral home crematory

Fire crews were called to a funeral home crematory in downtown Wheeling on Friday.

Officials on scene said a fire apparently broke out inside the crematory at Kepner Funeral Home on the 1300 block of Chapline Street. Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

People who live in the nearby Formosa Apartment Complex were temporarily evacuated.

Wheeling Fire crews were able to contain the situation quickly and were clearing the scene when our cameras arrived around 5:30 p.m.

Chapline Street was temporarily closed at 14th street, but has since reopened.