“Fire Engine Parade” rolls through Brilliant, welcomes new fire engine museum

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF)

On Saturday, the streets of Brilliant, OH, were flooded by a sea of shiny, red fire trucks with singing sirens and lights flashing from the front.

People watched from their front porches, and others from lawn chairs, as over a dozen fire engines from across the Ohio Valley rolled through the city for the inaugural Fire Engine Parade.

The parade was held in celebration of a new fire engine museum called “Battalion ‘1’ Firehouse” that just opened up across the street from the Brilliant Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1001 3rd St.

The museum houses antique items from fire houses nationwide, including 1971 Mac Truck from the Brilliant VFD.

“I found the truck at another fire department because our fire department had sold it. I took it back to Missouri and restored it,” said Owner, Reid Millard, Battalion ‘1’ Firehouse.

Millard said the museum will be open to the public on weekends.