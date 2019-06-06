Firefighters claim Weirton FD is “critically understaffed”

Firefighters with IAFF Local 948 claim the Weirton Fire Department is critically understaffed.

They’ve filed a petition for injunctive relief against the City of Weirton, which asks the city to not create a new Public Safety Director position, nor to enact new ordinances regarding compensation and working conditions.

Firefighters claim the Public Safety Director position is being created to get around civil service rules, and to retaliate against the firefighters for speaking out about understaffing and safety concerns.