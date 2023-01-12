BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – One of the Northern Panhandle’s oldest real estate brokerages is expanding its operation into Eastern Ohio.

Today a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at FCR Real Estate, which is the sister company of First Choice Realtors.

This new agency is on Jennifer Lane in St. Clairsville. Tom Carpenter will serve as broker. Carpenter, along with Kevin McGilton are both partners at First Choice Realtors.

Along with Carpenter, realtors Amanda Sabatino, Tammy Slater and Jane Ann Gamble will be joining the new agency. More agents are expected to join in the future.

For more details, you can call FCR Real Estate at 740-650-5302.

First Choice Realtors can be found at 304-242-9601, and you can also contact Tom Carpenter at 304-280-4003.