First ever sports betting Superbowl in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) - Millions of people across the country will have their eyes glued to their televisions Sunday night to watch Superbowl 53.

However, football fans in West Virginia have a new way to feel the Superbowl rush this year. This is the first Superbowl where sports betting is legal in 5 of West Virginia's casinos.

Wheeling Island Casino is one of the few to hold sports betting and they're ecstatic to be cashing in on the country's most watched sporting event.

The BetLucky Sportsbook opened at Wheeling Island Casino towards the end of December last year and since then the place has been booming with business.

"You don't know how many people have come up to me even in just the first couple weeks and said thank you so much for opening. This is something we've been anticipating for some time now," said Mark Dufty, Sportsbook Director, Wheeling Island Casino.

Wheeling Island offers betting on all of the major sports like baseball, basketball, hockey and football.

However, the focus this weekend is Superbowl 53,

The lines for Superbowl betting have been open for two weeks and it's been a steady rush. Dufty said the booming business in past weeks is nothing compared to the foot traffic they're seeing this weekend for the Superbowl.

"These last three days are always when most of the money comes in." "A lot of people like to bet the coin toss.Those people who need instant gratification they'll bet the coin toss. They'll have a winner or looser before the game even kicks off." said Dufty.

As the countdown to kickoff begins people are already making their minds up about who's winning the big game. In terms of betting, the odds are already leaning towards New England according to Dufty.

"Patriots are already a three point favorite. That's been pretty steady," said Dufty.

Of course not everybody is hoping for a Patriots win. Carla Hodge, Moundsville said eventhough she has a feeling the Patriots will steal the Lombardi Trophy, she's hoping otherwise.

"I'm hoping for the rams. I don't think they're going to win but I'm hoping," said Hodge.

BetLucky Sportsbook will open at 9a.m. on Superbowl Sunday for people to put in their last minute wagers on the game.

"Game doesn't kick off until 6p.m. but so you'll have all day to get your wagers in," said Dufty.

You don't have to hit the casino to put your wagers in, however. You're now able to submit your bets online.

