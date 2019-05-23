News

First ever 'Tough as Nails Urban Challenge' obstable course almost complete

Posted: May 23, 2019 07:32 PM EDT

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The Ogden Newspaper Half Marathon Classic is bringing a new set of challenges for participants this year. 

'Tough as Nails Urban Challenge' will make its debut Sunday, as Ohio Valley's toughest men and women embark on a six-mile obstacle course.

The course will feature over 20 obstacles along the streets of Wheeling, including a rock climb and a cliff run.

