First Lady Melania Trump making 2nd visit to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – First Lady Melania Trump has arrived in Huntington for her second official visit to West Virginia. The First Lady will be sitting on a roundtable with state and local officials to discuss the opioid epidemic on Monday, July 8th, 2019.

This is the second trip she has made to the Mountain State for this topic, in 2017 she visited the area and toured Lily’s Place. Also sitting on the roundtable will be Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Governor Jim Justice, and Fire Chief Jan Rader, among others.

After the event, the First Lady will meet with a small group of people including a new mother who is currently in recovery. This conversation will be private.