MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF)

Police, Fire, and EMS from all over Jefferson County got to feel appreciated from Indian Creek Middle School students.

They made cards, tags, and goodies for them along with a huge breakfast!

All to say thank you for all they do for the village.

Chief Willie McKenzie III said he was excited and blessed to be there!

“Just to know that they appreciate us, the young ones, that we are leading by example, and that they look up to us every day to serve and protect them, it’s amazing.” Chief Willie McKenzie III – Mingo Police Department



5th Grade students Aaron and Makayla say they really enjoyed putting on the breakfast and making the cards.

They both said it was just a small thing they could do to help people who do so much for them.

“It feels really good to give back to them because Officer Dargo watches us at lunch and Chief Fowler comes and does D.A.R.E. with us it’s really nice.” Aaron Griffith – 5th Grade

“It feels amazing to give back to back to these people who have supporter our community and our school very much. it’s amazing they can all be here today and it’s just incredible to me.” Makayla Crouch – 5th Grade



Mingo Fire Department does a lot with the kids of the community as well.

Chief Brandon Montgomery said they do all that because they love it, and to see how much they are appreciated, means so much to the department.

“It means a lot to us. we try to support the district as much as we can, they support us and everything we do, so it’s nice for them to give back and for us to give back to them.” Chief Brandon Montgomery – Mingo Fire Department

Even the smallest of impacts can make a huge difference in the students lives and it was clear as day in the eyes of both the first responders and the students.