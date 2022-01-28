First responders for Wintersville learn respectful techniques when gaining access

WINTERSVILLE, Oh.- (WTRF) On Friday, Wintersville Fire and Rescue instructors learned some new techniques for forceable entry.

This teaches efficiency on gaining speed of entry, such as prying off a door, along with a new respectful entry where first responders can gain access without damaging people’s doors.

These techniques can be used on any type of door in a residential or commercial area.

Owner of Forge Fire and Company Todd Shepherd says learning these skills is so important.

It creates speed and efficiency, which then in return better customer service and untimately saves lives. If it teaches firefighters here today how to gain entry, it gains ten seconds, that’s ten seconds faster that they are in the building and saving somebody’s life. Todd Shepherd, Owner Forge Fire and Company

If any first responders are interested in learning these techniques you can contact Forge Fire and Company.

We have a link over on our website at wtrf.com.