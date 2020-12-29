First round of vaccines finished at Ohio Co. nursing homes, next round is delayed

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department has good news and bad news regarding their ongoing efforts to vaccinate people against COVID 19.

The good news is, the largest three nursing homes in the county; Peterson, Good Shepherd and Continuous Care, have all gotten their first round of shots for both employees and residents.

The Health Department is now facing the fact that the next batch of vaccine is slow in arriving.

And many first responders had already signed up and had gotten their appointment.

So , usually what happens with the federal registration system is you get an appointment, and for example today we anticipated vaccinating the remainder of our group and that wasn’t to be. The vaccine hasn’t arrived. So we have to cancel them and have that person just reschedule. We hope to reschedule them as soon as possible though. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Among the first responders set to be vaccinated are firefighters, police officers, EMA, EMS and 911 personnel. They will also vaccinate some individuals in higher education, medical clinics and the National Guard stationed here.

Gamble expects there will eventually be mass clinics set up in arenas and gyms.