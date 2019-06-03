Fisherman lure in a big catch of cocaine

This was not the catch of the day some fishermen were hoping to snag off the coast of South Carolina.

Inside this bag – was an estimated 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine with a street value of up to one million dollars.

It was pulled in by the fishermen about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

Once they realized what they were dealing with, they contacted the coast guard.

Police later are working with federal authorities to determine the source of the drugs.

Authorities also praised the fishermen for doing the right thing.