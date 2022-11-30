A fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida, caught fire after a car crashed into the building on Monday, November 28, according to WFLA citing authorities.

West Melbourne Police Department urged locals to stay clear of the area as all lanes of US-192 were closed.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers told WFLA that an SUV struck a Toyota Tacoma, sending both vehicles through an intersection and into the Phantom Fireworks parking lot. Fire officials said the driver of the SUV had died at the scene.

Credit: Grace Spivak via Storyful