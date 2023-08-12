WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has issued a flood watch for parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

The flood watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for the following counties in Ohio; Hancock, Harrison, and Jefferson, and Brooke and Ohio Counties in West Virginia.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood prone locations.

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected this afternoon and evening. Given the recent heavy rainfall, the threat of flash flooding is higher to to saturated soils.