Florida teen with down syndrome voted prom queen

Prom night having a fairytale finish for Grace Long.

Saturday. . the senior at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High getting the surprise of a lifetime. . taking home the title of prom queen.

“I felt like I was stepping into Cinderella. It’s always been one of my dreams.” Grace Long

and that dream came true thanks to her classmates.

She received the crown after receiving the majority of the vote.

Grace has down syndrome. . but that hasn’t stopped her from making the most out of her high school experience.

From riding horses, swimming, and showing off her dance moves.

Thanks to modern technology and social media. . Grace can relive the magical night anytime she wants.

“It feels nice having that beautiful moment, and I want to share it with all my friends.- Long