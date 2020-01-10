Flu season is in full force, but there are ways to keep kids safe

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Flu season is in full force across the country and many schools are dealing with a lot of sick kids.

Fortunately for some of our local schools, they’ve been able to keep diseases from spreading with a few simple steps.

As you scroll through the news you may see many schools closing due to insane numbers of absences.

The flu bug has hit, but not as hard in Ohio County thanks to parents and school employees.

That shows that our parents are being proactive. We are practicing hand washing procedures. Our custodian staff is working diligently at keeping sanitation procedures and practices in place and making sure kids are having a healthy environment for learning. Leah Stout, Ohio County School Special Education Director

The biggest cause of this illness begins by sending a student back to school earlier than they should. or thinking their small fever is not a issue.

In reality, you should stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone.

If a child is fevered we recommend keeping them home for 24-hours fever free. If they have a fever of 99 then the school nurse will contact the family, so either the student will be released to go home or medicine can be brought to the school. Leah Stout, Ohio County School Special Education Director

Prevention from the flu all starts at home. Keeping up with proper sanitation practices makes for a germ free environment.

Wipe down the area with antibacterial sanitation wipes in their home. If we are blowing noses, sneezing or coughing we are washing hands after. Leah Stout, Ohio County School Special Education Director

Keeping up with these practices will make sure students are where they’re supposed to be, which is in school.

They cannot learn and thrive if they are not there. Leah Stout, Ohio County School Special Education Director

Some other preventive measures you can take to avoid the flu include staying active, eating healthy and washing your hands before touching your eyes or mouth.