FOLLANSBEE, W.Va.- (WTRF) The mayor of Follansbee is reacted Monday night to last week’s announcement that Cleveland-Cliffs will be ceasing production and permanently closing the Mountain State Carbon coke plant in the city next month.

Follansbee Mayor Dave Velegol told 7News that, “The city will survive this and prosper.”

At the city council meeting, he told members he believes the former Wheeling-Pitt Steel Coke Plant is shutting down for three reasons based upon what he was told.

The mayor says the forecast doesn’t look good for the steel industry and secondly he says too much capital was put into the current plant those factors coupled with the change in the carbon footprint to essentially reduce carbon emissions all contributed to the closing.

Going back to 1923 we used to have a little town right across across the street from it. They used to call it Coketown and families lived there and supported that and it’s just really sad to see it go. Not only from a historical standpoint, but also for the families who are going to be directly affected by this. Mayor Dave Velegol, Follansbee

The mayor also mentioned that he has spoken with Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the closing and he encouraged the community to work together with the senators as well as other state and local leaders during this time.

Mountain State Carbon employs 288 people.

The plant is scheduled to cease operations on March 31st.