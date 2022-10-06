If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month.

CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation.

That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four.

The increase will put SNAP benefits ‘better in line with the increase in the cost of food over the past year,’ the director of federal SNAP policy, Dottie Rosenbaum, told CNN.

The news outlet reports that 41 million people enrolled in the food stamp program in June, with an average of $218 a person.