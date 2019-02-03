For $2 you can name a cockroach after your ex just in time for Valentine's Day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - What a time to be alive -- you can now name a cockroach after your ex if that tickles your fancy!
It's all thanks to the Hemsley Conservation Center's (HCC) new "Name A Cockroach" program, which was launched just in time for Valentine's Day.
Participants will also get a certificate.
Don't worry -- it's not like the cockroaches will be wearing name tags or anything.
Rather, the names of the cockroaches will appear on a "roach board" in the cockroach enclosure at the conservation center.
Naming a cockroach will set you back $2, and all proceeds go towards HCC's projects, according to its website.
If you'd like to participate, all you have to do is add the "Name A Cockroach" option to your cart on HCC's website, and be sure to click on "add a note" with the person's name you'd like to add to the "roach board."
HCC says it will share a photo of the roach board with all the submitted names on Valentine's Day.
