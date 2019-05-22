For Vagabond Kitchen, buying local is the way to go

More and more people are seeking healthy food options and several restaurants have taken notice.

One way for restaurant owners to make sure their customers are eating healthy is to buy fresh local ingredients.

The Vagabond Kitchen is one of the areas most popular restaurants.

Owner Matt Welsch said one of the main reasons for the success of his business is using the freshest ingredients available, which usually come straight from local farms and businesses.

In fact, he said they use more than 35 businesses from across the tri-state area.

Welsch said they buy ground beef from Jacob & Sons Butchers in Martins Ferry Ohio. Lamb used in their famous lamb stew come from farms in Preston County West Virginia. Not to mention flour and corn meal that comes from Weather Berry Farms in Avella, Pennsylvania.

“They are an organic farm. They stone ground everything there and this flour is still alive when you get it,” Welsch continued. “It still has the gem attached to it, so we have to keep it in the refrigerator otherwise it will start growing. So you can’t get fresher than that.”

Welsch added there are challenges to buying local, such as a short growing season as well as higher food cost. He feels the quality of food that come from local business more than makes up for any difficulties.

“It cost us a little bit more and we have to translate that into the cost on the menu, but when customers bite into it they can see right away and it’s so important to keep that money local,” Welsch said.

A few customers took part in a taste test.

The results show maple syrup from Family Roots Farms in Wellsburg to be far more tasty than the national brand.

“After the taste test you can tell the difference between fresh products and home grown meats and vegetables,” said Patti Hoskins of Wheeling.

“The croutons were fresh, had a cornbread texture,” added Paula Porter. “The lamb in the stew was great and taste the freshness in the meat and the eggs. You can tell the difference.”

Welsch said he is proud to help support other local businesses.

“I think that is what Appalachia is all about,” he continued. “It is about a community effort and bringing together to do greater things. We are seeing that all across the state right now which West Virginia cooks from the tip of the Northern Panhandle all the way down south to McDowell County. People are coming together to share their passions and creating their beautiful products.”

For more about the Vagabond Kitchen, check out the restaurant’s Facebook page.