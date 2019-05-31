Former Bethlehem Mayor charged with misdemeanor for property damage

Former Bethlehem Mayor, Garrett Daniel, has been charged with a misdemeanor for destruction of property.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on April 16th, 2019. to Donald Junkins Truck.

The incident which was caught on security footage, allegedly shows Daniel get out of his Ford van and leave what was described as a scratch mark on a blue 2007 GMC Canyon just outside the Bethlehem Fire Department.

Bethlehem Police and two witnesses recognized Daniel's height and build as a match to the person and video along with his vehicle.

Daniel was served a warrant and arraigned and was released on a personal recognizance bond. The amount of bond was not given.

The case was assigned to Ohio County Magistrate George Fahey.