Eric Drake of Weirton was sentenced to time served for illegally distributing controlled substances.

Drake was a co-owner of Advance Health Care, an addiction treatment center in Weirton. He pled guilty to one count of “distribution of controlled substances” last October.

Drake admitted to selling suboxone in Hancock County in May 2016.

The 49-year-old was also ordered to pay a $100,000 money judgment.