Former employee of bail bonding company sentenced for tax fraud

Jolynn Gilchrist, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to two years probation for tax fraud

Gilchrist, former employee W&S Bail Bonding, doing business as A Bail Bonding by ABC of Wheeling, West Virginia, pled guilty to one count of “False Tax Return” in June 2018. Gilchrist admitted to filing an inaccurate federal tax return for the 2015 tax year.

Gilchrist was also ordered to pay $2,028 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service