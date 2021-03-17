Former Health Plan complex undergoes stunning transformation, now home to Belmont County Justice and Office Complex

BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF)– The former Health Plan complex in St. Clairsville has undergone a stunning transformation. It is now the Belmont County Justice and Office Complex.

We got a preview tour today, just a few days ahead of the upper building being opened to the public.

This building represents a huge change. Sheriff Dave Lucas was a deputy in 1981.

We would walk the inmates down the street with chains and shackles for the court. Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

There was no transport division. It was often just this.

And it wouldn’t be nothing uncommon for me to haul fur to six inmates in the back of my patrol car. Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

Now they have 189 prisoners. They’re taken by transport.

And they’re nonstop running all the time to the local courts for treatment, for doctors appointments. Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

This building has a holding facility for prisoners. Now one inmate will be brought into court at a time.

It was a huge project. Jack Reese, Belmont County Facilities Manager

We had to take a borrow of more than ten million dollars to make all this happen because the renovation was extensive, I mean the building was gutted. Jerry Echemann, Belmont County Commission President

There’s all new wiring, plumbing, the prosecutor’s office, three county courts and two courtrooms.

Security, many many cameras. You know it’s all up to date technology. So it is an expensive venture but we’re proud of it. Jerry Echemann, Belmont County Commission President