Former NBC staffer accuses Matt Lauer of rape in Ronan Farrow’s new book

(CNN)-A new report about the firing of Matt Lauer two years ago accuses the former “Today Show” anchor of rape.

The allegations are part of a new book by Ronan Farrow entitled “Catch and Kill.”

In it, former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils tells her story publicly for the first time.

Variety magazine published excerpts of farrow’s book on Tuesday.

Nevils says the rape occurred while the two were in Sochi, Russia, covering the 2014 Winter Olympics.

She told farrow it happened after a night of drinking at a hotel bar with several work colleagues.

She says Lauer invited her to his hotel room… And then forced himself on her and sodomized her.

She also told farrow she and Lauer had later sexual encounters that were consensual.

Nevils reported the alleged attack to n-b-c universal executives three years later.

Lauer was fired the next day.

Nevils says former “Today” show host Meredith Vieira urged her to get a lawyer and speak with NBC.

Farrow reports that she left the network in 2018 with a payout in the, quote, “seven figures.”