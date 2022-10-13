A former NFL player says he likes to make eye contact with men in the bathroom while urinating.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker and current co-host of The Pivot, Channing Crowder, said on the Mr.Jay Hill podcast that while using a public restroom he will chat with other dudes while making eye contact.

‘I do it all the time, You holdin’ your ****, I don’t want to look at your **** but just look at a man next me and be like bro are you okay,’ said Crowder.

Crowder added ‘ I want to see what you’re about. If you can have a conversation with me holding your **** and I’m holding my **** and we can look each other in the eyes and talk that means you a Alpha Male, that means you a lion.’

“When was the last time you saw four of five male lions sitting around in the same area? It doesn’t happen because they have territories,” said Crowder. “The thing that makes this **** run is you have an alpha male. You have a lion that can sit and talk to another lion and just be comfortable with it.”

You can see the full quote here.