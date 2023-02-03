CLEVELAND (WJW) – 7News sister station, WJW, shared some important news from a former Ohio Valley news anchor.

Natalie Herbick has important news to share. Watch her announcement about getting diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in the video above.

She sat down with Stefani Schaefer to talk about the discovery.

We are happy to report her prognosis is very good. She will take a few weeks off for treatment.

All of us will be praying for her and thinking about her until she comes back better than ever.

Watch above for more.