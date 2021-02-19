Former Ohio Valley residents turned Texans weigh in on historical snowstorm

(WTRF) — Well, you know how the saying goes—everything is bigger in Texas. And that statement proved to be even more true this week as a massive snow and ice storm pummeled the Lonestar State.

7News caught up with two former Ohio Valley residents now turned Texans on what they’ve dealt with in this historical week. One who was stranded in California trying to get back home, and the other who was excited for a new adventure.

I told my parents It’s like I’m living in a hut. I’m one raw steak away from being a caveman at this point. HOUSTON BRAUTIGAN, TEXAS RESIDENT

Houston was excited. He and his girlfriend had just bought their very first home together in a state known for it’s warm weather.

It was 70 degrees. We were moving furniture in in shorts. We were happy to finally be out of the snow. We were excited to go south to enjoy the warmer weather. HOUSTON BRAUTIGAN, TEXAS RESIDENT

They moved to Austin on the 7th, they were still buying necessities like a fridge. But, within days their world was flipped upside down. They lost electric for DAYS. But for the Richmonds—who had lived in Texas for years—they were just as shocked.

You’d never think in the year 2021 that having no electric and no water for a couple days could make a disaster like this. It’s amazing how far technology is yet mother nature still controls everything. It doesn’t matter how advanced we are—mother nature—if she wants to ruin some things for us, she can ruin it pretty quick for us. DAVID RICHMOND, TEXAS RESIDENT

They had never seen anything like it. And being from the Valley—they were used to salt trucks and plows on deck, but in Austin—they’re unheard of. Causing deplorable conditions.

During the day it’s melting, and once nighttime hits with the wind chill here, there’s not any big hills or mountains like West Virginia. The wind chill cools it down quick and everything turns to ice. So, it’s very dangerous to be driving at nighttime. DAVID RICHMOND, TEXAS RESIDENT

Houston descried the scene like an apocalypse. Know one knew what to do— nearly all fast-food restaurants in the area ran out of food. So—they hit the grocery store.

We waited in line about an hour to an hour and a half to get in because there’s no power in there. So—everyone’s running around with their iPhones. All their perishables are gone. So, like, the milk had gone bad because they didn’t have power. All your raw meat is gone, even lunch meat… that’s gone. So, really the whole goal was to get things that you didn’t have to cook. HOUSTON BRAUTIGAN, TEXAS RESIDENT

And although making history through a snowstorm might not be ideal—Richmond says it’s been incredible seeing the support Texans have given each other.

Texas is definitely hurting. But like I said—we’re trying to rally together and help each other out. We’re almost through it, we just got to get past this last weekend. Then Monday’s supposed to get back into the 60’s. DAVID RICHMOND, TEXAS RESIDENT

Richmond says the one thing he has learned from all of this is how well Texas sticks together. He says many first responders were using their own vehicles to help those who were without power or water.

Now– as it starts to warm up, they’re bracing for the possibility of floods, And hoping they’re more prepared for that.