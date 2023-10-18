CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former President Donald J. Trump has endorsed West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) for United States Senator, according to a tweet by Justice.

I'm honored and thankful to be endorsed by President @realDonaldTrump. I’m the strongest Republican to win the U.S. Senate in West Virginia! My opponent is endorsed and supported by one of the largest anti-Trump Super PACs this election cycle. #WVSen pic.twitter.com/vNHtLJcMLz — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) October 18, 2023

President Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social social media site Wednesday evening. He wrote that Justice is “Strong on the Border, our Great Military & Vets, CLEAN COAL & Energy Dominance, the Economy, Stopping Inflation & Protecting our 2nd Amendment.”

President Trump also said, “Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES Senator, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!”

Justice released this statement regarding President Trump’s endorsement:

“President Trump and his entire family have been treasured friends for a long time. The job he did as our president was truly amazing. His accomplishments are far too numerous to list. It’s an incredible honor to have his endorsement and confidence in me. It seems like every day, we see the Biden administration falling all over itself. Those days are numbered, thank goodness. Soon, we will welcome the second term of President Donald J. Trump.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.Va.)

Justice also said, “The winning Republican team in West Virginia is a vote for Donald J. Trump for President and Governor Jim Justice for U.S. Senate.”



