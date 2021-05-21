Former President Trump Plans To Hold A Rally In Ohio

Former President Trump says he plans to resume campaign style rallies this summer.
“We’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re going to do one in Ohio, we’re going to do one in North Carolina,” the 45th President told the outfit One America News in an interview Thursday, adding that he would release a rally schedule “relatively soon.”
“We’ll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two,” Trump said.
Trump is expected to address the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention next month