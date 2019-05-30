Former Sears CEO trying to avoid paying employees

The man who bought Sears is trying to avoid paying the 43 million dollars in severance that he promised to employees who lost their jobs over the past year.

Eddie Lampert was formerly the chairman and CEO of Sears holdings and purchased what was left of the bankrupt company in February.

His attorneys argue sears' has fallen short on its obligations to Lampert, and therefore he doesn't have to make the severance payments.

Sears holdings disputed that assertion in a motion filed in court Tuesday.