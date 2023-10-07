WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A former Magnolia High School student filed a sexual assault complaint in Wetzel County Circuit Court Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The woman, listed in the court filing by the initials J.R., is a graduate of the high school and filed the complaint against the Wetzel County Board of Education with her parent, M.R.

According to the complaint, J.R. attended Magnolia High School from 2018 until she graduated in 2022.

In the complaint, J.R. alleges she was targeted by a former male teacher for an inappropriate sexual relationship. The former male teacher was reportedly her English teacher for two years and later was her computer coding teacher.

J.R. claims she begin spending additional time in the male teacher’s classroom and that other school employees noticed this.

In May 2022, the Magnolia High School robotics team attended an overnight competition at Fairmont State University. The complaint states that J.R. attended the competition and that the male teacher led the team.

The complaint also alleges that the male teacher asked J.R. to come to his hotel room where they allegedly had sexual intercourse. They continued having a sexually romantic relationship until Sept. 2023 according to the complaint.

A few days after the competition, agents of the school board allegedly told M.R., the parent, that the male teacher had sexual intercourse with J.R., who was a minor. The male teacher reportedly resigned from his position when his alleged sexual conduct with the student was revealed.

According to the complaint, the male teacher has not been criminally charged in this matter.

Wetzel County Schools Superintendent Cassie Porter tells 7News that the school district has not yet received a copy of the complaint but believes that “a prior superintendent responded appropriately and quickly” to the allegations at the time.

“The Administration has not yet received a copy of this lawsuit. Although we do not comment on allegations made in pending litigation, it’s my understanding that a prior superintendent responded appropriately and quickly once certain allegations against [the male teacher,] now a former employee, were brought to her attention. The citizens of Wetzel County can expect this superintendent to be just a responsive and decisive when such information is brought to my attention.” Wetzel County Schools Superintendent Cassie Porter

The complaint also alleges that other Magnolia High School teachers had sexual relationships with students before and after the male teacher in question allegedly had his inappropriate relationship with J.R.

The plaintiffs, J.R. and M.R., say they have endured pain, suffering, mental anguish, lost enjoyment of life, humiliation, embarrassment, indignity, shame, economic damages, diminished earning capacity and future lost wages.

They seek damages for special and general inquiries, both physical and mental as well as attorney fees, court costs and other relief.

The plaintiffs are represented by Teresa Toriseva and Joshua Miller of Toriseva Law in Wheeling. The case has been assigned to Wetzel County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Cramer.

