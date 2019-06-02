Former Wheeling Central Catholic Principal Dies at 74

Dr. Joseph F. Viglietta of Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, June 1 at the age of 74.

Viglietta is the former principal of Wheeling Central Catholic High School, where he held the position for 40 years before retiring in 2011.

He is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and his wife, Eileen, of nearly 50 years.

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph will hold visitation hours Tuesday, June 4 from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will also take place at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

The Viglietta family will host an open house reception following Wednesday’s services at the Pine Room at Oglebay Resort.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Viglietta Family Scholarship Fund at Wheeling Central Catholic High School or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements were made by Altmeyer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family on their website.