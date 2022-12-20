(WTRF) In a recent interview with the wrestling news outlet, Wrestle Inc., WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan said he stopped a home intruder with a .44 caliber pistol.

Duggan said he wrestled the home intruder to the ground and held him at gunpoint with the pistol until the Sheriff’s Department arrived.

Duggan said that the break-in happened on December 8th at 6.45 PM and that a man in his mid-20s entered his his South Carolina home.

The man allegedly climbed the fence and pounded on the glass doors to the house before letting himself in.

Duggan took to Twitter after the interview and thanked the Sheriff’s Office for their quick response.