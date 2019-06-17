Founder’s Day becomes a huge success for Foster Hope Ohio Valley

Handmade kid-size quilts and afghans….from some very talented crafters.

Purses and clutches–many with a special built-in message of love and support.

And backpacks by the hundreds.

All ….so no foster child in the Ohio Valley will ever again have to carry their belongings in a trash bag.

People responded…..Beyond our hopes.

When you combine the power of our television station to get the message out with this generous community, it was an opportunity to help like no other. And so we married it with the founding of our company as Founder’s Day activity, and we can’t thank the community enough for the generosity. Roger Lyons WTRF General Manager

Residence Inn by Marriott in St. Clairsville gave 300 toiletry bags….and about 90 feather pillows.

I’m absolutely blown away by the way the Ohio Valley embraced this cause. Especially around a day like father’s day where these kids are going to a brand new day and a new father, it’s just a really touching situation to see how the Ohio Valley stepped up. Nick Richter WTRF Promotions Manager

I think this has exceeded our expectations. And yes we did have the ultimate goal to help every child that was in foster care in the Ohio Valley and we just didn’t realize that it was going to be this quickly! Ha! Amanada Hession Founder &President, Foster Hope Ohio Valley

More on the numbers, momentarily.

On Friday, people came up to us with backpacks by the armload, generous monetary donations–even from little children who gave us their change–and countless smiles, hugs and kind words.

Now for the numbers.

In the end, we collected about three thousand dollars