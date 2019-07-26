Four adults are arrested and four children removed from home with “deplorable conditions”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – “It’s just another sad case of people who don’t make their children their priority,” said Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas.

He said his department got a call from a concerned citizen that led deputies to discover deplorable conditions in a house on Wabash Street in Bridgeport.

Sheriff Lucas explained even outside of the house, the stench was disgusting.

Inside, they found four children ranging in age from one to seven with signs of neglect and in some cases, scabs and open sores. He said there was almost no food in the house, but there was a large quantity of drug paraphernalia.

“There were deplorable conditions, trash, garbage and bugs,” said Sheriff Lucas. “And the extent of the injuries, that’s why they (the children) were immediately taken to the hospital. You know we don’t care who you are. If you don’t take care of your kids, we’re going to take your kids and we’re going to make sure they’re taken care of.”

The sheriff said Ashley Marino, 29, and Rona Briggs, 20, are charged with endangering children and obstructing justice. He said Dylan Baird, 25, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from Jefferson County.

Sheriff Lucas said 28-year-old Franklin Reed was discovered to be a sex offender who allegedly failed to report his most recent change of address. The sheriff said he’s charged with theft, driving under suspension, failure to register as a sex offender, unauthorized use of a vehicle and having a weapon under disability.

The children are in the custody of Children’s Services.