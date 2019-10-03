Four arrested after drug bust in Brooke County

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four people are in custody after a drug bust in Brooke County.

According to a press release from the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department, a month-long investigation by the Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug Task Force, deputies executed a search warrant on Rosewood Avenue in Follansbee.

Photo courtesy of the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities say they found and seized more than $1,000, two grams of cocaine, five grams of heroine and more than eight grams of crack cocaine.

26-year-old Desirhea Jade Maye and 25-year-old Dalton Lorenzo Mayes of Follansbee, 28-year-old Jovanni Nicku Johnson and 32-year-old Frederick Jayshawn Harris of Youngstown Ohio were arrested.

They are currently in the Northern Regional Jail.