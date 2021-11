Beech Bottom, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four people have been cited for deer spotlighting and other charges on the Brooke-Ohio County line.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police says they were tipped about buck deer that were killed using a spotlight and a .22 caliber rifle.

Evidence led them to a garage in Beech Bottom, where three deer were confiscated.

The hunting license of one of the individuals had been revoked for previous game violations.

