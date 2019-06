Four small business owners will each make a pitch at Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands event on May 22.

Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands event invites attendees to pay $5 to vote for the project they feel is the most worthwhile

The winning presenter will leave with about $4,000, including all the funds raised at the door, for his or her business expansion.

The four small businesses include Hangover BBQ, Honeycomb Salon, The Real Gym and Your Place or Mine Resale and Consignment Store.