Fourth Annual Faith in Action Disc Golf Fun Day hits Grand Vue Park

Moundsville W.VA. (WTRF)- The Forth Annual Faith in Action Caregivers Disc Golf October Fun Day hits Grand Vue Park this Saturday (Oct. 19th, 2019) at 10 AM.

The Faith in Action Disc Golf Event helps to provide needed transportation and support to older adults and individuals with disabilities in Marshall, Ohio, and Belmont Counties.

You can pre-register for the event prior to October 19th for $30.00.

Registration on the day of the event will be $35.00 a person.

You can also have teams of 2 and 4.

There will be prizes awarded for best team score for teams of 2 and 4. There will also be a prize for best male and female score.

Refreshments will also be available on the course throughout the event. Food will also be provided at “The barn.”

You can register online here.