Fourth Democratic debate to be held in Westerville, Ohio

News

There were reports that Youngstown was in the running to host the debate

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The fourth Democratic presidential debate will be held next month in Westerville, Ohio, CNN reports.

There were reports that Youngstown was in the running to host the debate.

Westerville is a suburb of Columbus.

The debate will air live from the campus of Otterbein University on October 15 with the possibility a second night will be added, according to CNN.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate as well as New York Times National Editor Marc Lacey.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter