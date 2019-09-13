Fourth Democratic debate to be held in Westerville, Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The fourth Democratic presidential debate will be held next month in Westerville, Ohio, CNN reports.
There were reports that Youngstown was in the running to host the debate.
Westerville is a suburb of Columbus.
The debate will air live from the campus of Otterbein University on October 15 with the possibility a second night will be added, according to CNN.
CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate as well as New York Times National Editor Marc Lacey.
