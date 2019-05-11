Francisan University holds commencement for 71st graduating class

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Franciscan_releases_name_of_another_prie_2_20190416231405

The students at Francisan University are moments away from walking across the stage at Finnegan Fieldhouse.

The University will hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday, led by Curtis Martin, a 1993 graduate of Francisan University.

The Science ceremony, which features biology, nursing, business and other majors will start at 9 a.m. The ceremony should last until 10:30 a.m.

The Arts ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony will feature Eniglish, philosophy, theatre and other degree programs.

Commencement for the University is a two-day event. Things kicked off Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. with the Baccalaureate Mass. 

Bishop George V. Muray SJ, of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio received an honorary doctorate of humane letters for his worm as a Catholic leader inside and outside the classroom. 

7News congraulates the 71st Graduating Class of Francisan University on their accomplishment. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter