The students at Francisan University are moments away from walking across the stage at Finnegan Fieldhouse.

The University will hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday, led by Curtis Martin, a 1993 graduate of Francisan University.

The Science ceremony, which features biology, nursing, business and other majors will start at 9 a.m. The ceremony should last until 10:30 a.m.

The Arts ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony will feature Eniglish, philosophy, theatre and other degree programs.

Commencement for the University is a two-day event. Things kicked off Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. with the Baccalaureate Mass.

Bishop George V. Muray SJ, of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio received an honorary doctorate of humane letters for his worm as a Catholic leader inside and outside the classroom.

7News congraulates the 71st Graduating Class of Francisan University on their accomplishment.