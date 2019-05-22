Franciscan University announces Father David Pivonka as new President

In a unanimous decision, the Board of Trustees of Franciscan University of Steubenville elected Father David Pivonka, TOR, as the school’s seventh president on May 21. He succeeds Father Sean O. Sheridan, TOR, who has served as president since 2013.

At Franciscan University, Father Pivonka held a number of pastoral, leadership, and administrative positions from 1996-2008. He also served on the faculty as an adjunct professor of theology (1996-1998).

“I congratulate Father David Pivonka, TOR, ’89 on his election to the presidency of Franciscan University. As Franciscan’s first alumnus president, he brings a unique array of perspective, experience, and qualifications to this role. His work as a nationally known preacher and evangelist combined with prior senior-level administrative experience at Franciscan will serve the University well. I assure Father Dave of the support and prayers of his Franciscan brothers in the Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus as he assumes his new duties,” said Father Malachi Van Tassell