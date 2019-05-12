FREE admission to mothers at Columbus, Pittsburgh zoos

Mothers and grandmothers can visit the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium for free this Mother’s Day.

The deal is valid on May 12 when accompanied by at least one of their grandchildren or children, regardless of age. The child’s admission will be at the regular price.

Columbus Zoo officals says Mother’s Day is the perfect time to spend time with family outdoors and enjoy watching some of the new mothers and animal families at the zoo take care of their young children in the zoo’s various habitats.