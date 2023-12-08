WHEELING, W.Va. — The City of Wheeling will be instituting free/validated parking in certain areas of Downtown, effective Friday, Dec. 8.

There will be free on-street parking for a 2-hour period of time in the areas of Downtown Wheeling where the parking meters have been removed and not replaced because of the installation of the new sidewalks that are a part of the Streetscape Project.

There will also be free parking for a 2-hour period of time in the 10th Street and Intermodal parking garages on weekdays with a validated ticket.

Parking patrons will be required to have their parking garage tickets stamped by the downtown business visited and will not be charged a parking fee when exiting the two parking garages.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, December 8, 2023)