Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, the Towngate Theatre hosted a free public screening of a documentary called “The Goddess Project.”

The film features conversations with over 100 women across the country from all different walks of life, ad showcases the collective experience of women in the modern age.

We spoke to local artist and designer Mindi Yarbrough, who wanted to share the film with the community to help inspire women to make their own dreams happen.

“It’s amazing how women can come together to make things happen and inspire each other to make their dreams come true and to make our communities more vibrant through culture and events like this.” MINDI YARBROUGH, Artist and Designer

The event was made possible thanks to a collaboration between the YWCA Wheeling, Oglebay Institute’s Towngate Theatre, and Wheeling Heritage.

If you’d like to learn more about the film, here’s a link to the official website.