Free Taco Bell Tuesday!

If you love tacos, get ready to get happy —

You can get one free from taco bell today

Thanks to the Mexican fast food chain’s “NBA steal a taco” giveaway…

You can get a free Doritos locos taco at participating locations between two and six p-m–

Or you can order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the free taco bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the golden state warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA finals.

They ‘stole’ a game on the road.

The Raptors went on to win the championship.