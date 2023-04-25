WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Freeze Watch for parts of the Ohio Valley as near-freezing temperatures are set to return.

The watch goes into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday and will expire at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Freeze Watch outlining portions of the Ohio Valley.

Counties NOT included in the watch are: Marshall, Monroe, Noble, Wetzel, and Tyler.

Temperatures are expected to dip towards freezing in the mid to low 30s during the morning commute hours of Thursday.

Thursday morning temperatures across the Ohio Valley.

Bring inside any potted plants and cover any sensitive vegetation. Light tarps and baskets work best as they keep plants dry and warm. Avoid using cotton sheets, as water is more easily collected and trapped on plants. Of course, give yourself a few extra minutes Thursday morning to allow your car to warm up and defrost.