‘Friday the 13th’ villain Jason appears to star in PSA about wearing masks

NEW YORK — New York State is turning to humor to try to get people to keep wearing a mask during the pandemic.
This 30-second PSA stars a character who looks suspiciously like the serial killer “Jason” from the “Friday the 13th” slasher horror films.
He is walking around the streets of New York City in his hockey mask, unintentionally terrifying people while trying to fit in.
He finds out it is because he is not wearing a “protective” mask.
The tagline reads, “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly.” Ogilvy Health produced the ad.
