Friday the Thirteenth Fears

Halloween may be over, but the frights are not finished just yet.

Friday the 13th is a common superstition stemming from various religions and cultures.

Some people with this phobia tend to stay at home on Friday the 13th and may even suffer from anxiety or a panic attack.

These fears even seem to be reflected in everyday life with some buildings skipping the 13th floor or the 13th room.

Hollywood has even added to the fears with the popular Friday the Thirteenth movie franchise.

The question begs to ask: is Friday the thirteenth doomed to be an unlucky day, or is it more about one’s perspective?

“If we engage in negative thinking, we can bring about more anxiety or make our mood worse if we focus on all of the negative things. I always say, look at the joy in each day, look at the blessings you have, count the positive things in your life instead of dwelling on the negative things.” Dr. Trisha Bailey

Polls show that about 8 to 15 percent of Americans believe the day is cursed.